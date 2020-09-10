Preschooler at Naugatuck YMCA Child Care Center Tests Positive for COVID-19

A preschooler at the Naugatuck YMCA Child Care Center has tested positive for COVID-19 and all children in the same group, as well as the preschoolers’ siblings and group teachers have been directed to stay home for at least 14 days before returning to the child care center or visiting the YMCA.

A statement from the Naugatuck YMCA says a parent notified staff at the Naugatuck YMCA Preschool Thursday about the positive COVID-19 test and the YMCA contacted the Naugatuck Department of Public Health.

YMCA officials said the decisions are in line with CDC and Connecticut state guidelines for those who have been in close contact with an infected individual — within six feet for at least 15 minutes starting from two days before illness onset or two days prior to a positive specimen collection for asymptomatic patients until the individual meets the criteria to stop isolating.

The YMCA said the precautions it takes include staff temperature and symptom checks upon arrival to class in the morning; increased cleaning throughout the day, including between use of all equipment; and staff wearing masks at all times.

They said children were also kept in group cohorts that did not interact with one-another.

“We will monitor the rest of our Preschoolers, but with the close-knit nature of Child Care groups and our adherence to cohorts we believe that having the children within this pod, as well as the teachers, remain at home will help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the Naugatuck YMCA said in a statement.