ProHealth Express Care Walk-In Centers Temporarily Close Due to COVID-19

All ProHealth Express Care walk-in centers in the state are now temporarily closed due to coronavirus.

ProHealth Physicians said closing the walk-in centers helps them meet patients' needs safely and effectively.

The closure allows clinicians and staff to provide care at other ProHealth Physicians locations, officials added.

There are Pro Health Express Care locations in Bristol, Glastonbury, Manchester, Meriden, Middletown, Torrington, Unionville, Vernon and West Hartford.

If you need care, you're urged to call 1-888-344-0007. If you have a life-threatening emergency, you should call 9111 or go to the nearest ER.

There are nearly 1,300 cases of coronavirus in Connecticut and at least 27 people have died.