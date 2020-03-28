Coronavirus Outbreak

ProHealth Express Care Walk-In Centers Temporarily Close Due to COVID-19

NBC Universal, Inc.

All ProHealth Express Care walk-in centers in the state are now temporarily closed due to coronavirus.

ProHealth Physicians said closing the walk-in centers helps them meet patients' needs safely and effectively.

The closure allows clinicians and staff to provide care at other ProHealth Physicians locations, officials added.

Local

COVID-19 55 mins ago

States Impose New Restrictions on Travelers From New York

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Wilton Man Who Was in a Coma After Contracting COVID-19 Appears on the Today Show

There are Pro Health Express Care locations in Bristol, Glastonbury, Manchester, Meriden, Middletown, Torrington, Unionville, Vernon and West Hartford.

If you need care, you're urged to call 1-888-344-0007. If you have a life-threatening emergency, you should call 9111 or go to the nearest ER.

There are nearly 1,300 cases of coronavirus in Connecticut and at least 27 people have died.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus OutbreakcoronavirusCOVID-19prohealth physicians
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us