Protesters Hold Another Rolling Rally Monday Demanding Connecticut Reopen

For the second Monday in a row, the Libertarian Party of Connecticut held a rolling rally at the State Capitol in Hartford and the Governor's residence to protest Gov. Ned Lamont's decision to shut down non-essential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of protesters showed up last week and drove through the streets of Hartford to demand the state be reopened. Organizers asked participants to remain in their vehicles. Most complied, but some protesters did walk on the streets around the State Capitol.