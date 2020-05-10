ct liberty rally

Protesters Hold Sit-In Picnic at the State Capitol Demanding the State Reopen

A group is holding a sit-in picnic in the park at the state capitol on Sunday to demand that the state reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Libertarian Party of Connecticut has been promoting the event on social media.

In a photo posted on Facebook, the group said the picnic at the state capitol is a peaceful protest for liberty with a special Mother's Day message.

Previously, the group held two rolling rallies at the State Capitol in Hartford and the governor's residence to protest Gov. Ned Lamont's decision to shut down non-essential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

