Omicron Variant

Push to Vaccinate Amid Concerns About Omicron in CT, Uptick in Covid-19 Cases

By Matt Austin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Amid concern about the Omicron variant and an uptick of Covid-19 cases in Connecticut, families made their way to a vaccine clinic at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford on Sunday.

“Relieved for sure,” said Bomie Kim of Glastonbury.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

“We feel great about it. We’re just doing our part,” said Jennifer Misciagno of Glastonbury.

Many were kids receiving their second dose. Others were getting their first dose or a booster shot.

“We definitely have seen a longer line for boosters. I believe that our residents here in our city and the region have really gotten the message that Omicron is here,” said Liany Arroyo, Hartford Director of Health.

This all comes a day after Connecticut was latest state to discover the Omicron variant.

First Case of Omicron Covid-19 Variant Detected in Conn. is Fully Vaccinated Man

While Gov. Ned Lamont is urging people not to panic, he says the first case is likely not the only one here.

“There’s not a lot known about it. So we are concerned and following news about it,” said Duane Carling of Farmington.

Local

hamden high school 8 mins ago

Hamden High School Receives Another Threat, Closed Monday and Tuesday

first alert weather 14 mins ago

Monday Features Some Windy Weather and Rain

We’re told the first Omicron case involves a man in his 60s from Hartford County who first tested positive for Covid-19 about a week ago.

Governor Ned Lamont confirmed that a fully vaccinated man marks Connecticut's first case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The Lamont administration reports a family member of the man came down with Covid-19 after attending an anime convention in New York City two weeks ago.

Both were fully vaccinated and have had mild symptoms.

“The only way we’re going to ensure that our community limits the number of deaths that occur, limit the number of hospitalizations is by getting vaccinated. So we need everyone to do their part,” said Arroyo.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

The Department of Public Health has opened mobile booster clinics in the state and no appointments are needed.

  • New Haven: New Haven Public Library, 7 days a week, 10am to 4pm
  • Stamford: Jackie Robinson Park, 7 days a week, 10am to 4pm
  • Trumbull: Trumbull Mall, Friday to Sunday, 11am to 3pm
  • Waterbury: 910 Wolcott St, 9a-3p Saturday and 8a-12p Sunday
  • Windsor Locks: Bradley Airport, Thursday through Sunday, 11am to 7pm

This article tagged under:

Omicron Variantcoronavirus pandemicHartfordcoronavirus in connecticutCovid-19 Vaccine
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us