Push to Vaccinate Amid Concerns About Omicron in CT, Uptick in Covid-19 Cases

Amid concern about the Omicron variant and an uptick of Covid-19 cases in Connecticut, families made their way to a vaccine clinic at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford on Sunday.
“Relieved for sure,” said Bomie Kim of Glastonbury.
“We feel great about it. We’re just doing our part,” said Jennifer Misciagno of Glastonbury.
Many were kids receiving their second dose. Others were getting their first dose or a booster shot.
“We definitely have seen a longer line for boosters. I believe that our residents here in our city and the region have really gotten the message that Omicron is here,” said Liany Arroyo, Hartford Director of Health.
This all comes a day after Connecticut was latest state to discover the Omicron variant.
While Gov. Ned Lamont is urging people not to panic, he says the first case is likely not the only one here.
“There’s not a lot known about it. So we are concerned and following news about it,” said Duane Carling of Farmington.
We’re told the first Omicron case involves a man in his 60s from Hartford County who first tested positive for Covid-19 about a week ago.
The Lamont administration reports a family member of the man came down with Covid-19 after attending an anime convention in New York City two weeks ago.
Both were fully vaccinated and have had mild symptoms.
“The only way we’re going to ensure that our community limits the number of deaths that occur, limit the number of hospitalizations is by getting vaccinated. So we need everyone to do their part,” said Arroyo.
The Department of Public Health has opened mobile booster clinics in the state and no appointments are needed.
- New Haven: New Haven Public Library, 7 days a week, 10am to 4pm
- Stamford: Jackie Robinson Park, 7 days a week, 10am to 4pm
- Trumbull: Trumbull Mall, Friday to Sunday, 11am to 3pm
- Waterbury: 910 Wolcott St, 9a-3p Saturday and 8a-12p Sunday
- Windsor Locks: Bradley Airport, Thursday through Sunday, 11am to 7pm