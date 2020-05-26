Quinnipiac Plans to Have Students Back on Campus For Fall Semester

Quinnipiac University announced Tuesday it plans to have students return to campus for the fall semester, with some changes to the school's normal routine.

"Subject to ongoing guidance from the state of Connecticut and public health officials, we are planning in-classroom instruction and an on-campus residential experience this fall," Quinnipiac president Judy Olian posted in a message on the university's website on Tuesday.

Instruction for students will be a mix of in-classroom and online learning at the school in Hamden, according to Olian.

"We intend to deliver each course both in-person and online throughout the fall term, with students alternating their mode of attendance. This will reduce density in the classrooms while still providing a dynamic and engaging learning experience, with flexibility in case we need it," Olian said.

Quinnipiac will be making some changes to the schedule for the fall semester as well. They include:

Aug: 10-23: Students are being offered an "early drop off" option to bring their belongings to their dorm room before moving in for the semester. This would be a same-day drop-off of those belongings, but students would not stay overnight in the dorms until classes begin. Students will have to sign up for preset move-in time slots.

Aug: 24: Classes begin for all residential and non-residential students. Students will also be allowed to move into the dorms, with scheduled arrival times to avoid crowding. Online classes will be used in the first week or two, according to the university. The school will also administer state-required COVID-19 testing to all students arriving back on campus.

Sept 7: Quinnipiac will hold classes on Labor Day. All students will be attending instruction in classrooms by Sept. 7, if all testing has been completed.

Nov. 24: In-person classes end for the fall semester and students will leave campus for the Thanksgiving break. They will not return to campus until the new semester begins.

Nov. 30-Dec. 12: Fall classes, review sessions, office hours, reading days, and final exams will be done online

Because students will be leaving campus two weeks earlier than normal, Quinnipiac will reduce the room and board costs for students, according to Olian.

