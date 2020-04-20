Rally Planned Today to Protest State Shutdown During Coronavirus Pandemic

A group is planning on holding a rally on Monday afternoon to protest the governor's executive orders ordering non-essential businesses to close during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Libertarian Party of Connecticut has been promoting the rally on social media.
In a video posted on its Facebook page, a spokesperson said the event will be a rolling rally and he asks that people remain in their vehicles.
Participants are gathering at 4 p.m. near the Bushnell Theater and the rally itself is expected to begin at 5 p.m. with the vehicles then driving around the State Capitol for nearly an hour.
The group then plans to move the rolling rally to the governor's residence from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.