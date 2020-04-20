Connecticut

Rally Planned Today to Protest State Shutdown During Coronavirus Pandemic

connecticut state capitol
A group is planning on holding a rally on Monday afternoon to protest the governor's executive orders ordering non-essential businesses to close during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Libertarian Party of Connecticut has been promoting the rally on social media.

In a video posted on its Facebook page, a spokesperson said the event will be a rolling rally and he asks that people remain in their vehicles.

Happy Saturday! Updates from the CT Liberty Rally live. Rolling Car Rally: Monday 4/20 5pm - 7pm, CT Capitol Hartford

Posted by CT Liberty Rally on Saturday, April 18, 2020

Participants are gathering at 4 p.m. near the Bushnell Theater and the rally itself is expected to begin at 5 p.m. with the vehicles then driving around the State Capitol for nearly an hour.

The group then plans to move the rolling rally to the governor's residence from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

