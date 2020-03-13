Regional Water Authority Halts Water Service Shutoffs Due to Nonpayment Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The Regional Water Authority is halting water service shutoffs due to nonpayment until April 30 amid concerns about coronavirus and said the company is taking “reasonable precautions” in response to the spread of Coronavirus disease 2019 - in Connecticut and remains confident that COVID-19 poses no risk to drinking water.

The announcement about halting shutoffs comes the day after Attorney General William Tong sought an emergency moratorium on electric, natural gas, and water utility shut-offs in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The petition seeks to cease all utility service terminations for a 30-day period subject to renewal to ensure all residents can safely remain home during the epidemic.

“Running water and a way to heat that water—through electricity or natural gas— are essential for COVID-19 prevention sanitization. There are many Connecticut families heeding public health and safety warnings by staying at home in quarantine due to COVID-19 infection, potential exposure to COVID-19, or flu-like symptoms,” Tong said in the petition. “In order to maintain Connecticut’s public health and safety, such families must be able to comfortably stay at home under safe conditions which include running utilities that are essential for hygiene, cleaning, cooking, and climate control.”

“In addition, many families are staying at home — or may be forced to stay at home — due to work and school closures in response to the pandemic virus. It would be impossible for home schooling in households with no electricity, which raises educational equity issues as students from low-income or otherwise vulnerable families would not have the same at-home learning opportunities without electricity for internet services,” Tong went on to state.

The Regional Water Authority said it is halting water service shutoffs due to nonpayment until April 30, when it will revisit the policy.

“Access to water is critical to the protection of health and safety at all times, but particularly when managing a serious disease outbreak like COVID-19,” Larry Bingaman, President and CEO of the Regional Water Authority said in a statement. “No one should be deprived of access to tap water due to inability to pay during this time of heightened need. The RWA is temporarily ceasing all water service shutoffs as a result of nonpayment until April 30 so that our customers will continue to have access to water for hygiene, consumption and safety during the current pandemic event.”

Water Treatment Process

The RWA’s regular water treatment processes include disinfecting all water before it reaches customers and the RWA said it is taking steps to help ensure employees remain healthy and available to oversee and manage the company’s water system.

Request of Customers

The company said the staff at the RWA’s water treatment plants are being encouraged to avoid large gatherings or attending meetings at company headquarters unless it is necessary. This will limit contact with other people, thereby decreasing the likelihood of exposure to COVID-19.

The company is asking that customers not schedule in-home appointments or visit RWA locations if anyone in their household is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, has recently been in contact with anyone with COVID-19 or has traveled to a location identified as high-risk by the CDC.