Regional Water Authority Halts Water Service Shutoffs Due to Nonpayment Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The Regional Water Authority is halting water service shutoffs due to nonpayment until April 30 amid concerns about coronavirus and said the company is taking “reasonable precautions” in response to the spread of Coronavirus disease 2019 - in Connecticut and remains confident that COVID-19 poses no risk to drinking water.
The announcement about halting shutoffs comes the day after Attorney General William Tong sought an emergency moratorium on electric, natural gas, and water utility shut-offs in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The petition seeks to cease all utility service terminations for a 30-day period subject to renewal to ensure all residents can safely remain home during the epidemic.
“Running water and a way to heat that water—through electricity or natural gas— are essential for COVID-19 prevention sanitization. There are many Connecticut families heeding public health and safety warnings by staying at home in quarantine due to COVID-19 infection, potential exposure to COVID-19, or flu-like symptoms,” Tong said in the petition. “In order to maintain Connecticut’s public health and safety, such families must be able to comfortably stay at home under safe conditions which include running utilities that are essential for hygiene, cleaning, cooking, and climate control.”
“In addition, many families are staying at home — or may be forced to stay at home — due to work and school closures in response to the pandemic virus. It would be impossible for home schooling in households with no electricity, which raises educational equity issues as students from low-income or otherwise vulnerable families would not have the same at-home learning opportunities without electricity for internet services,” Tong went on to state.
The Regional Water Authority said it is halting water service shutoffs due to nonpayment until April 30, when it will revisit the policy.
“Access to water is critical to the protection of health and safety at all times, but particularly when managing a serious disease outbreak like COVID-19,” Larry Bingaman, President and CEO of the Regional Water Authority said in a statement. “No one should be deprived of access to tap water due to inability to pay during this time of heightened need. The RWA is temporarily ceasing all water service shutoffs as a result of nonpayment until April 30 so that our customers will continue to have access to water for hygiene, consumption and safety during the current pandemic event.”
Water Treatment Process
The RWA’s regular water treatment processes include disinfecting all water before it reaches customers and the RWA said it is taking steps to help ensure employees remain healthy and available to oversee and manage the company’s water system.
Request of Customers
The company said the staff at the RWA’s water treatment plants are being encouraged to avoid large gatherings or attending meetings at company headquarters unless it is necessary. This will limit contact with other people, thereby decreasing the likelihood of exposure to COVID-19.
The company is asking that customers not schedule in-home appointments or visit RWA locations if anyone in their household is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, has recently been in contact with anyone with COVID-19 or has traveled to a location identified as high-risk by the CDC.a
Coronavirus Symptoms
The key symptoms of the coronavirus, according to the CDC are:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
Symptoms can appear in infected persons two to 14 days after exposure.
Coronavirus Prevention Steps
Steps for prevention from the CDC include:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask
- CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.
- Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
Steps to Self-Monitor for Coronavirus
Steps to self-monitor from the CDC include:
- Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever. Also watch for cough or trouble breathing.
- Stay home and avoid contact with others. Do not go to work or school for this 14-day period. Discuss your work situation with your employer before returning to work.
- Do not take public transportation, taxis, or ride-shares during the time you are practicing social distancing.
- Avoid crowded places (such as shopping centers and movie theaters) and limit your activities in public.
- Keep your distance from others (about 6 feet or 2 meters).
If you do get sick with a fever, cough or have trouble breathing, call ahead before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room and communicate with your doctor about your recent travel.
The CDC has a special website set up with details about the coronavirus, including how it spreads and treatment.
Anyone with questions relating to coronavirus can call 2-1-1 or text "CTVOID" to 898211. The 2-1-1 hotline is available 24 hours a day.
You can also visit the state's coronavirus information website here. Residents are encouraged to check the website for answers to questions before calling the hotline.