Rentschler Field Food Distribution to Continue 3 Days Per Week

Foodshare had been distributing food at Rentschler Field in East Hartford to help feel families during the COVID-19 pandemic and it will continue to run the food distribution site three days per week throughout October.

Foodshare said it has served more than 165,000 households and distributed more than 4 million meals over the past five months at the drive-thru food distribution in East Hartford.

“We’re so grateful to be continuing the Rentschler Field distribution with a new schedule into October, and for our continued partnership with the State of Connecticut. This drive-thru distribution, in conjunction with our existing network of partner programs and Mobile Foodshare sites, is making it possible for us to reach more households in our community than ever before at a time of unprecedented need,” Jason Jakubowski, president and CEO of Foodshare said in a statement. “The number of cars waiting in line for food is still very high. With an average of 1600 households served during each distribution we continue to share additional resources to everyone who stops by our site, so that they are aware of all of the options available to them.”

Restaurants and other businesses will soon be able to increase their indoor capacity as cooler weather moves in.

New Schedule as of Oct. 1

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Closed on Monday and Wednesday.

Address: 615 Silver Lane, East Hartford – Silver Lane entrance. Gates will close at noon

One allocation of food per car.

The emergency distribution at Rentschler Field is in addition to Foodshare’s more than 260 pantries, community kitchens and Mobile Foodshare sites.

Mobile Foodshare is an outdoor pantry-on-wheels. To find a site near you, text “FOODSHARE” to 85511 or go to www.foodshare.org/mobile.

To find a food pantry and other resources near you, call 2-1-1 or go to https://www.211ct.org/.

If you are interested in volunteering or would like to donate to help, visit www.foodshare.org