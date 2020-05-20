reopening connecticut

Reopening Advisory Board to Submit Final Report to Lamont

On the day Connecticut began Phase 1 of its reopening plan, Gov. Ned Lamont is scheduled to provide an update on coronavirus cases in the state in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Lamont is also expected to release more on the other phases of his reopening plan. The advisory board established to come up with the guidelines for reopening is handing its final report to Lamont today. The board will be disbanded after submitting its report, Lamont said.

The governor said he would be joined at the news conference by the co-chairs of the advisory board, former Pepsico CEO Indra Nooyi and Department Chair and Professor of Epidemiology and of Medicine at Yale School of Medicine, Dr. Albert Ko.

The news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. You can watch it above in this article when it happens.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

