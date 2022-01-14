Rep. Jahana Hayes Tests Positive For COVID-19 a Second Time

Rep. Jahana Hayes (CT-05) said that she's tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time during the course of the pandemic.

The Office of the Congresswoman said that Hayes was taking a routine COVID-19 test before travel. She's not currently experiencing any symptoms.

The attending physician advised her to quarantine.

She initially tested positive for the virus in September of 2020. She described her symptoms and COVID experience to NBC Connecticut.

Hayes is fully vaccinated and has received her booster shot. She continues to encourage everyone to take the necessary precautions to keep the community safe.

Rep. Jahana Hayes talked with NBC Connecticut about how she is doing after being diagnosed with COVID-19.