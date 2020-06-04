Restaurant Owners Ask Lamont to Allow Indoor Dining by June 10

Restaurant owners from around the state sent a letter to Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday urging him to allow indoor dining sooner than June 20.

More than 550 restaurants signed on to the letter from the Connecticut Restaurant Association to the governor. Wednesday was the original day the restaurant owners asked Lamont to open limited indoor dining.

They are now asking the governor to reconsider his decision and allow restaurants to begin offering indoor dining on Wednesday, June 10.

The June 10 date will be three weeks since outdoor dining began and 86 days since restaurants were forced to shut down as part of the governor's coronavirus executive orders.

The Connecticut Restaurant Association warned Lamont that more and more restaurants are likely to fold if they wait any longer.

"Right now, every day counts for our industry. Opening indoor service before the 20th will mean the difference for other restaurants, for their employees, and for our economy," the letter read.

The restaurant owners pointed to Rhode Island's decision to reopen to limited indoor dining and to Connecticut's falling COVID-19 metrics as reasons to reconsider the June 20 date.

Gov. Lamont didn't completely close the door on the idea of moving up the date when asked about it on Wednesday.

"I'm going to be a little cautious in terms of what the next round as you know right now is planned for June 20th, maybe we can accelerate that a little bit, but it is close quarters, means taking off the mask, we want to be cautious there."