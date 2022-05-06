Restaurants Prepare for Mother's Day Weekend Amid Uptick in COVID-19 Cases

Mother's Day weekend is shaping up to be busy for businesses and with the state seeing a slow but steady increase in cases, restaurant owners tell us COVID-19 remains at the forefront.

There is a sizzling appetite to celebrate mothers this weekend at Rooster Company in Newington.

"It's one of the busiest aside from probably the night before Thanksgiving," said Jamie Ward, co-owner of Rooster Co. "Brunch is fully booked already, there's a very high demand for Sunday during the brunch hour."

As Mother's Day draws near, the risk of COVID transmission has the attention of Rooster Co. owners.

"It's obviously something that we always don't want to see," said Jon Martin, co-owner of Rooster Co. "We don't want a relapse of what we saw during the last two years."

Connecticut's current 7-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate has reached 11.2%. According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, 56,223 tests were reported and 6,297 were positive.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday night listed all eight Connecticut counties in the medium or high categories as part of its COVID-19 Community Levels Map, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Middlesex, New Haven and Hartford counties all fall into high transmission areas.

"It’s a new subvariant of Omicron and it seems to be more infectious, so how big this was going to be, I don’t think anyone would know at this point in time," said Liany Arroyo, Director of Health and Human Services for the City of Hartford.

The Omicron subvariant and consumer behavior could determine how restaurants are able to stay afloat, according to industry experts.

"It's still a cause for concern and it's something not only for your guests, making sure people are coming out but also how you’re able to staff," said Scott Dolch, executive director for the Connecticut Restaurant Association.

Rooster Co. tells NBC Connecticut they're hoping customers feel comfortable walking through their doors and choose to dine in if they're ready.

"We’re all in this together, we’re going to get through it and hopefully everyone can have a good day and enjoy themselves," said Martin.

Medical leaders recommend keeping your mask handy and getting vaccinated and boosted to add another level of protection.