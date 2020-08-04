RI Added to CT COVID-19 Travel Advisory Requiring Possible Quarantine

Rhode Island has been added to the list of locations that require a 14-day quarantine for people traveling to Connecticut. It is the only New England state that will require people to quarantine.

The governor's office said this does not apply to people who travel to Rhode Island for less than 24 hours or who live in Rhode Island and work in Connecticut.

Anyone traveling to Connecticut from any of the locations on the list of COVID-19 hotspots will have to quarantine for 14 days to help slow the spread of the virus.

As of last week, 34 states, as well as Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, were on the list of states that required a 14-day quarantine for anyone traveling to Connecticut, as well as Connecticut residents coming home from any of the locations.

Rhode Island was added to the list while Delaware and Washington, DC were removed.

CONNECTICUT TRAVEL ADVISORY UPDATE:



Rhode Island added to list of impacted states, Delaware and DC removed.



If you're traveling to Connecticut from any of the following locations, you need to self-quarantine 14 days.



See list ⬇️ https://t.co/gZjVfum7Wt — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) August 4, 2020

Gov. Ned Lamont, as well as the governors of New York and New Jersey, enacted a quarantine order for travelers at the end of June to help keep infection rates low in the region.

Anyone traveling from any of the locations on the current quarantine advisory list will have to fill out a health questionnaire and quarantine for 14 days, other than for some exceptions. You can access the form online here.

People who fail to comply with the requirements could have to pay a $1,000 fine.

Domestic Travel

This is the current list, as of today

Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Florida Georgia Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maryland Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Mexico Nevada Ohio Oklahoma Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Washington Wisconsin

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Connecticut "is in a good place" in terms of COVID-19 and the state has the upper hand because of our ability to contain new cases.

International Travel

The state website says there are no state restrictions on international travel, but the federal government continues to provide international travel recommendations for anyone living inside of the United States. For guidance on international travel, visit the "COVID-19 Travel Recommendations" section of the CDC's website.

