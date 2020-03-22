New Britain

Right Now Ministries Holds Weekly Church Service With a Twist

By Dominique Moody

NBC Connecticut

Across the country, thousands of churches are having to change their plans for weekly Sunday service.

In New Britain, Right Now Ministries created a new way to practice social distancing and hold services for their congregation.

The church decided to move Sunday service outside and limit members' distance between one another. The church also gave members the option to sit inside their cars if they wanted.

Bishop Rhasheen Brown leads the church and said he felt obligated to feed his congregation with words of encouragement as the world deals with the coronavirus.

“My thing right now is to continue to spread a message of hope,” said Bishop Brown. “We are making sure to keep space and practice social distancing.”

The church said they are following the state’s guidelines by making sure there is at least 6 feet between members and offer other options like staying in their cars to cut down on the spread of COVID-19.

“We want to be able to worship and do so in a way that is safe and protects all of our members,” said Maria King, a minister with Right Now Ministries. “We’re going to be 6 feet away and worship the lord because if it wasn’t for him, we wouldn’t be here today.”

Right Now Ministries is giving out food items to those who need it.

At least twice a week, the church serves hot meals and will deliver food to those who don’t have access to transportation.

If you would like to receive a meal or food items, you can call 860-890-6541.

