Sacred Heart Enters Red COVID-19 Alert Level, Most Classes Go All Online For Rest of Semester

Sacred Heart University in Fairfield has entered a red COVID-19 alert level as the school has over 200 active cases of coronavirus.

Because the school has entered the red COVID-19 alert level, a majority of classes will be completely online through the end of the semester, school officials said.

Certain labs and clinical and public school placements may not go remote during that time, they added.

"We recognize that some students need to meet the required hours for course progression and graduation, which means lab experiences and clinical and public school placements may need to continue on ground," Sacred Heart officials said in part in a statement.

Fragrant bouquets set up in tents are a unique way Sacred Heart is helping students keep an eye out for a loss of smell, a symptom of COVID-19.

The determination will be made by the deans and program directors, the school said.

"Should you choose to leave your placement or decide not to attend onsite labs, the decision may impact your graduation or progression," they added.

A majority of campus events including practices, rehearsals, performances, gatherings, etc.) are suspended or canceled for two weeks or longer, according to the school.

Residential students should not attend any off-campus gatherings. Building access will also be restricted, they added.

Dining hall hours will be adjusted and meals will now be grab-and-go from Linda's, 63's and the Market, school officials said.

As of Monday, Sacred Heart has 208 active cases of coronavirus including 138 students on campus, 67 students off campus and three employees, according to data released on the school's website.