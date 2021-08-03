Schools Make Decisions About Masks as COVID-19 Cases Rise in Conn.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut reached over 3% Monday.

According to the CT Department of Public Health, the Delta variant is fueling a rise in case numbers in the state.

Some parents tell NBC Connecticut that they are getting nervous about what this may mean for their kids with the school year starting soon.

Several are planning "Unmask Our Kids" rallies in several towns including, Bristol, Milford and Bozrah.

Waterbury school officials recently announced they will be moving forward with full in-person learning and will require everyone to wear masks at all times, regardless of vaccination status.

The public may be tired of shifting guidance from the CDC about wearing face masks, but Dr. Anthony Fauci says the latest change wasn’t made arbitrarily. Rather, it was forced by the Delta variant. “It isn’t that they decided in a vacuum to flip-flop — the virus changed,” he explained in an interview with LX News Now host Eric Alvarez.

"We have some protocols in place, safety measures in place that we’re going to continue to honor. I believe if we continue on that path, we’re going to be in a good position to open schools in a few days,” said Dr. Verna Ruffin, Superintendent of Waterbury Public Schools.

The Department of Public Health's acting commissioner said they have been coordinating with schools on other safety plans, and the Delta variant has not put a stop to that planning.

State health leaders are urging everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear masks in indoor public places.

With the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreading through Connecticut, Gov. Lamont said Monday he has no immediate plans to reinstitute any restricitions.

The DPH is advises that if people are planning on hosting a gathering, outside is the safest option.

Governor Ned Lamont said Monday that he is not planning on bringing back a statewide mask mandate.

Right now, the state is strongly recommending everyone over the age of two mask up when inside public spaces. But some businesses are taking it a step further and making it a requirement.

He said that he will leave it up to businesses and municipalities to decide if they would like to require a mask or not.