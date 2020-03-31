Second Connecticut Prison Inmate Tests Positive for the COVID-19 Virus

The second Connecticut Department of Correction inmate, a 24-year-old man at Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Uncasville, has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and the facility has been placed on lockdown.

Officials from the state Department of Correction said the man began showing symptoms on Thursday, March 26, and was removed and isolated from the rest of the facility’s population. Then he was tested.

Officials said the inmate is housed in the Corrigan building of the facility.

Before developing symptoms, he was in a two-person cell and his cellmate was subsequently tested for coronavirus.

Eight other offenders at the facility have also been tested and the Department is awaiting results of those tests.

Officials said they have reviewed which staff members the inmate interacted and are notifying them.

To further limit the spread of the virus, the Department of Correction has placed the entire Corrigan-Radgowski facility on lockdown status effective immediately.

The first inmate in a Connecticut prison to test positive for coronavirus was a 32-year-old man at Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Uncasville.

“We continue to release offenders in a responsible fashion so as not to overwhelm community resources. Within our facilities the DOC provides shelter, nutrition, counseling and healthcare. Many offenders would not have access to these essentials in the community,” DOC Commissioner Rollin Cook said in a statement.

Steps the Department of Correction said it has taken include: the suspension of outside visits; wellness checks of anyone entering the building; ongoing disinfecting efforts; all new intakes being placed in 14-day isolation units; and the reduction of inter-facility transfers.