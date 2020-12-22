Second Prison Inmate Dies of COVID-19 in Span of Two Days

The Connecticut Department of Correction announced that a second inmate died of COVID-related complications in the span of two days.

Officials said a 69-year-old man was transferred from the Agency's MacDougall-Walker Medical Isolation Unit to an outside hospital for treatment on Dec. 15 where he later died.

The man last entered the correctional system in October of 2015 and was serving a 12-year sentence for first degree sexual assault and injury or risk of injury to a minor, the DOC said.

His maximum release date was in April of 2027 and he was not eligible for parole until April of 2021, officials said.

“I would be lying if I said that hearing this bad news was not disheartening, but it only strengthens my resolve to continue the Agency’s fight to combat the spread of this virus,” said Commissioner Designate Angel Quiros. “My condolences go out to his family.”

DOC officials said this is the thirteenth inmate COVID death.

The DOC announced an inmate death Monday night. The man entered the correctional system in May of 2000 and was serving a 60-year sentence, suspended after 40 years, for aggravated first degree sexual assault and first degree kidnapping with a firearm.

Prison staff are getting tested for the virus weekly and the inmate population is getting tested biweekly.