coronavirus in connecticut

Sen. Chris Murphy, Hartford Mayor Stress Importance of COVID-19 Testing

Close up of microbiologist hand with surgical gloves holding a blood test tube for coronavirus. Test tubes with blood sample for covid-19 virus, biohazard transportation bag
Getty Images

Sen. Chris Murphy and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin on Friday stressed the importance of Connecticut residents being tested for COVID-19.

They visited the Samuel V. Arroyo Recreation Center in Hartford, the one rapid-testing facility in the state.

Sen. Murphy expressed concern that federal funding for the rapid testing site and testing sites across the country will run out before the end of the summer.

Both also praised the efforts of Connecticut residents to help control the spread of coronavirus in the state. They urged people not to let their guard down during the Fourth of July weekend.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutCOVID-19Hartford
