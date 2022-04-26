Sen. Chris Murphy Tests Positive for COVID-19

Senator Chris Murphy has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
In a tweet, Murphy said after feeling mild symptoms overnight, he tested positive for COVID on Tuesday morning.
Murphy said he's done the contact tracing and has let people know.
"It's a bummer, but i'm sure if I wasn't fully vaccinated, I would be feeling a lot worse. So remember to get your booster!" he said in a tweet.
In the latest numbers released by the state on Monday, Connecticut's 7-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate was at 7.81%.