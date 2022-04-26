Sen. Chris Murphy Tests Positive for COVID-19

Senator Chris Murphy has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Murphy said after feeling mild symptoms overnight, he tested positive for COVID on Tuesday morning.

FYI after feeling mild symptoms overnight, I tested positive for COVID this morning. We've done the contact tracing and let people know. It's a bummer, but I'm sure if I wasn't fully vaccinated I would be feeling a lot worse. So remember to get your booster! — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 26, 2022

Murphy said he's done the contact tracing and has let people know.

"It's a bummer, but i'm sure if I wasn't fully vaccinated, I would be feeling a lot worse. So remember to get your booster!" he said in a tweet.

In the latest numbers released by the state on Monday, Connecticut's 7-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate was at 7.81%.