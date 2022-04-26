coronavirus

Sen. Chris Murphy Tests Positive for COVID-19

NBC Connecticut

Senator Chris Murphy has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Murphy said after feeling mild symptoms overnight, he tested positive for COVID on Tuesday morning.

Murphy said he's done the contact tracing and has let people know.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It's a bummer, but i'm sure if I wasn't fully vaccinated, I would be feeling a lot worse. So remember to get your booster!" he said in a tweet.

In the latest numbers released by the state on Monday, Connecticut's 7-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate was at 7.81%.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Senator Chris Murphy
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us