Senators Blumenthal, Murphy Get COVID Vaccine

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy both got their COVID vaccines this weekend, they said on Twitter.

Both senators say they trust the effectiveness of the vaccine.

"Since this pandemic began, I've looked to public health officials to inform my decisions. That's why, when the capitol attending physician made the vaccine available and my doctor recommended I get it, I rolled up my sleeve right away," Blumenthal said on Twitter.

"The vaccine is safe, effective and it's going to save lives. Following guidance from the Office of the Attending Physician, I got the first of two doses today, and I encourage everyone in CT to get vaccinated," Murphy said on Twitter.

Both senators are encouraging the public to get their vaccines when the time comes.