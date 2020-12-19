coronavirus vaccine

Senators Blumenthal, Murphy Get COVID Vaccine

Win McNamee | Getty Images

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy both got their COVID vaccines this weekend, they said on Twitter.

Both senators say they trust the effectiveness of the vaccine.

"Since this pandemic began, I've looked to public health officials to inform my decisions. That's why, when the capitol attending physician made the vaccine available and my doctor recommended I get it, I rolled up my sleeve right away," Blumenthal said on Twitter.

"The vaccine is safe, effective and it's going to save lives. Following guidance from the Office of the Attending Physician, I got the first of two doses today, and I encourage everyone in CT to get vaccinated," Murphy said on Twitter.

Both senators are encouraging the public to get their vaccines when the time comes.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus in connecticutRichard BlumenthalChris Murphy
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Season of Giving Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us