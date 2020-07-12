Several State Parks Closed After Reaching Capacity Sunday

Several state parks closed to new visitors on Sunday morning after reaching capacity.

Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme, Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison, Sherwood Island State Park in Westport, Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union, Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown, Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford, Silver Sands State Park in Milford, and Gardner Lake State Park in Salem all closed before noon on Sunday.

The state parks are limited to 50% capacity as part of Gov. Ned Lamont's executive order to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.