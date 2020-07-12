Connecticut State Parks

Several State Parks Closed After Reaching Capacity Sunday

Parking lot at Rocky Neck state beach closed
NBC Connecticut

Several state parks closed to new visitors on Sunday morning after reaching capacity.

Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme, Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison, Sherwood Island State Park in Westport, Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union, Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown, Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford, Silver Sands State Park in Milford, and Gardner Lake State Park in Salem all closed before noon on Sunday.

The state parks are limited to 50% capacity as part of Gov. Ned Lamont's executive order to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut State ParksRocky Neck State ParkHammonasset Beach State Park
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us