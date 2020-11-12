Several Waterbury Middle, High Schools to Go Remote After Thanksgiving

Several middle schools and high schools in Waterbury will be moving from hybrid learning to go fully remote after Thanksgiving and that is expected to continue through most of January.

Waterbury Supt. Verna Ruffin has notified families of Waterbury public school children that students at North End, Wallace and West Side middle schools; and Crosby, Kennedy, Wilby and Waterbury Career Academy high schools will transition from hybrid learning to full distance learning on Monday, Nov. 30, the day after the Thanksgiving holiday, and in-person classes are expected to resume on Tuesday, Jan. 19 pending local health trends and the guidance from the city’s Department of Public Health.

Students at Waterbury Arts Magnet Middle and High School, the elementary schools and Pre-K through 8 schools will continue with hybrid learning. All students in bilingual classrooms/programs, Pre-K and the following Special Education programs will also continue in the hybrid model.

Autism (CBL/ABA)- Generali ES, Bucks Hill ES, North End MS and Wilby HS

BDLC- Bunker Hill ES, Wilson ES and all comprehensive middle and high schools

Enlightenment

Essential Skills- Carrington ES, Reed ES, North End MS and Wilby HS

SCOPE- Gilmartin ES, Wallace MS, West Side MS and North End MS

State Street

School to Work Transition Academy- Wilby HS

“I have made this decision in the best interest of our students and staff,” Ruffin wrote.

“While the district has overwhelming evidence that COVID-19 is not being spread within our schools, the recent uptick in city cases is concerning. While our protocols regarding masks and social distancing have been successful, we must remain vigilant. Please continue to practice the effective mitigation strategies we have been following in our schools, in community and private settings as well,” Ruffin added.

Ruffin said the average in-person attendance at the three levels, as of Friday, Nov. 6, is: 12.5% at the high schools, excluding Waterbury Arts Magnet School; 15% at the middle schools; and 29% at the elementary schools and Pre-K through 8 schools.

The Bucks Hill Annex is averaging an in-person attendance of 67%.