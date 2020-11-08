Shake Shack in West Hartford Temporarily Closed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Shake Shack in West Hartford is just one of eight restaurant locations in the United States to close amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

No other Shake Shack locations in Connecticut are affected by the closure. All other locations have shifted to a to-go only model.

The closures went into effect on Nov. 4, according to Shake Shack's website.

It is unclear how long the restaurant location will be closed.

For a list of which Shake Shack locations are closed, visit their website.

Restaurants and event venues are looking at reduced capacity restrictions, and the governor is requiring restaurants to close dine-in service at 9:30 p.m.