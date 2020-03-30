Six Flags

Six Flags New England Delays Opening of Park for 2020 Season

377948flags2_20010629_35448.jpg
Getty Images

370794 08: Park goers enjoy “Superman-Ride of Steel,” one of the new rides at Six Flags Amusement Park June 9, 2000 in Agawam, MA. Six Flags New England opened in May 2000, making the theme park the largest in the Northeast. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Newsmakers)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Six Flags New England is delaying opening of the park until at least mid-May, the park announced Monday.

The park has temporarily suspend operations. The website for Six Flags New England currently shows the first open date as Saturday, May 17.

In a statement posted on the company's website, Six Flags CEO Mike Spanos said: "The top priority at Six Flags is the safety and well-being of our guests and team members. We continue to monitor and follow the guidance of federal, state, and local officials regarding COVID-19. We thank you for your patience and understanding as we all work through this challenging situation."

The Scene

coronavirus Mar 28

CT LIVE! Mizzi Cosmetics Produces Hand Sanitizer for Coronavirus Pandemic

coronavirus Mar 27

CT LIVE!: Chefs Give Back During Pandemic

The park typically opens for the season in mid-April.

For parkgoers who already have prepaid tickets, the valid dates on those tickets has been extended to the end of the 2020 season.

Current season pass holders will have their passes extended for the number of days the park is closed.

More information on the changes can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Six Flagscoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us