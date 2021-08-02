Some Connecticut Colleges to Require Universal Mask Wearing Indoors

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Connecticut and the CDC recommending people in most of Connecticut wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, some universities in the state are updating their mask policies.

Wesleyan University

Wesleyan University announced Thursday that it is mandating the wearing of masks in all university buildings, regardless of a person's COVID-19 vaccination status.

Effective immediately, masks must be worn indoors on campus, except in private residential spaces or in private offices.

Quinnipiac University

Quinnipiac University announced that anyone on campus is required to wear masks while indoors in all campus spaces. People will not have to wear masks if they are outdoors, alone in a private office or partitioned cubicle or workspace, when students are in their living space, or when eating in dining halls.

Albertus Magnus College

Albertus Magnus College has reinstated its mask-wearing policies for students, faculty, staff, and visitors as they are required to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

University of New Haven

At the University of New Haven, all people are required to wear masks when inside any university building.

Residential students will not have to wear masks when they are in their suite/residence with their family unit. Staff won't be required to wear them if they are in a private office. Mask can be removed when anyone is actively dining, according to the university.

People who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing when outdoors on campus.

Yale University made a similar announcement last week.