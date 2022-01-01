Some Towns Distribute COVID-19 Test Kits After State Receives Partial Shipment

Some Connecticut towns have rescheduled their COVID-19 test kit distributions after the state received a partial shipment Friday morning.

Approximately 426,000 tests arrived in New Britain Friday. This comes after a shipment of 3 million at-home COVID-19 tests didn't arrive earlier in the week, setting back distribution plans at a time of heavy demand for testing.

Gov. Lamont said the state is getting tests to municipalities with guidance to focus on people considered vulnerable, "forward-facing" and those with symptoms.

Below is a breakdown of towns that've announced updated plans to distribute test kits to residents.

Bethel

Bethel officials are holding a COVID-19 test kit distribution on Sunday, January 2. The town said they received about half the number of test kits they originally expected and as a result, they're prioritizing the first distribution to residents and frontline workers who work directly with the public that are having COVID-19 symptoms or a known exposure to the virus.

Only one test per household will be provided. All people must provide proof of residency.

The distribution will be held at the Bethel High School junior parking lot, located directly across Whittlesey Drive from DeSantis Stadium, starting at 11 a.m.

Drivers are being asked to not show up early to make sure the surrounding roads are still drivable.

Brookfield

The town of Brookfield said they're giving out approximately 750 test kits to residents on Sunday, January 2 at Town Hall. The distribution will take place from 12 to 1 p.m.

An additional 250 test kits are being given to the school system. On top of that, 250 test kits are also going to essential personnel in Brookfield, including police, firemen, vaccine clinic volunteers, Department of Public Works employees, and more.

Town officials said they are expecting another shipment of tests which will be distributed in schools, but this is a temporary fix for those experiencing symptoms or for those who have had known exposure.

Sunday's distribution will be first come, first served. Households can have two kits if necessary, but they're asking those who only need one to take just one.

Fairfield

The town of Fairfield said they are receiving 32 cases of test kits, which totals over 9,000 test kits, to give to residents on Sunday, January 2. Distribution will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. at Roger Ludlowe Middle School.

Because of limited supply, test kits are intended for residents that are symptomatic or that have a known exposure to someone who tested positive.

Proof of residency is required. Officials said four kits, each containing a single test, and four masks will be distributed per household.

Anyone who attends is asked to enter the site at 440 Mill Plain Road, adjacent to Sturges Park. Traffic will be monitored by police.

Haddam

Haddam officials said they've received a very limited number of at-home test kits and will be distributing them on Sunday, January 2 starting at 1 p.m.

The town said they'll give two kits and N95 masks per household on a first come, first served basis. The distribution site will be held at Haddam Killingworth High School.

Proof of residency is required and people are asked to bring something to write with.

Officials are being asked to give tests to people who are considered high-risk, those showing symptoms, or those who've had close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Litchfield

The town of Litchfield said they're giving out COVID-19 tests on Sunday, January 2 after receiving approximately half of the shipment they were expecting.

There will be two distribution sites open: one at the Bantam Annex on Doyle Road in Bantam and the other at the Northfield Volunteer Fire Company on Knife Shop Road in Northfield. Both sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They're requesting that only residents that suspect they've been exposed to the virus show up to get test kits. Officials reiterated that the goal of the distribution is to mitigate further community spread.

Officials said that school students should be receiving additional home test kits next week and first responders have already received theirs.

Proof of residency is required and there's a maximum of two kits per vehicle.

Naugatuck

Naugatuck officials said they received a partial shipment of COVID-19 test kits from the state that they'll be distributing on Sunday, January 2. Residents can go to the Naugatuck Event Center at 10 a.m. to pick up the tests.

Proof of residency is required. Officials said they will do their best to give preference to those who are symptomatic as well as the elderly.

The distribution will last until tests run out.

Police are asking residence who are able to wait for future shipments to do so to allow those in greater need to take advantage of the first shipment.

Plainville

The town of Plainville is planning to give out approximately 1,000 at-home COVID-19 test kits on Sunday, January 2.

Plainville residents can pick up tests between 12 and 2 p.m. during a drive-thru distribution at Plainville High School. Cars will receive a maximum of two test kits, or four tests total and they'll be given out on a first come, first served basis.

Proof of residency is required. Masks are also being given out.

Portland

Portland town officials are giving out at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents on Sunday, January 2. The distribution will be held at Portland High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until supplies last.

Only one test kit per household will be issued. The town is asking that only people who are considered high-risk, frontline workers, those showing symptoms, and those who have had close contact wit someone who has tested positive come for a test.

Proof of residency is required. N95 masks will also be given to those who attend.

Stamford

The town of Stamford is giving out its first batch of 20,000 at-home COVID-19 test kits on Sunday, January 2. Tests and masks will be given out at three different locations across town started at 12 p.m. until supplies run out.

Distribution will take place at Scalzi Park, Cummings Park and Kosciuszko Park. Officials said the tests are intended for residents who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, have a known exposure, or are high-risk.

People who live in socially vulnerable neighborhoods where high rates of COVID-19 have been contracted, as well as individuals in the homebound program and the senior population should also be given priority for tests.

Proof of residency is required.

Trumbull

Trumbull officials said they are planning to distribute at-home COVID-19 tests to residents on Sunday, January 2. Tests will be given out at Unity Park from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to people who previously signed up to reserve a kit.

Officials said they are only giving one kit per household. In order to get a test kit, you have to be a Trumbull resident and you must be on the reservation list and have a town ID.

Town officials said they anticipate extended wait times. At this time, they said they don't have any extra kits available.

Waterbury

Health officials in Waterbury said at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed on Sunday, January 2 starting at 10 a.m.

There will be two distribution sites: one at the Municipal Stadium South Lot on Watertown Avenue and the other at Waterbury City Hall on Grand Street.

Proof of residency is required to receive test kits. It is first come, first served.

Watertown

Watertown officials said they received a limited supply of at-home COVID-19 tests from the state that they'll be distributing to residents on Sunday, January 2.

The distribution will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at John Trumbull Primary School. Town officials said the site plans to close early if all tests are distributed before 1 p.m.

Tests will be given out on a first come, first served basis. Each car will receive a maximum of two testing kits - each kit contains two tests.

People will need to provide proof of residency. Police will be on-site to direct traffic.