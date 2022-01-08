Some Towns Postpone COVID-19 Test Kit, Mask Distributions Due to Weather

Because of icy weather conditions expected Sunday, some towns across the state are postponing their COVID-19 test kit distributions.

The town of Derby is postponing their distribution to Wednesday, Jan. 12. Town officials said they have 450 test kits and several thousand N95 masks to give out at Derby High School at 6 p.m.

They're asking that only residents experiencing symptoms come to pick up test kits. A maximum of two test kits and four masks per address with proof of residency will be required.

In Watertown, officials are canceling the test kit and mask distribution scheduled for Sunday. The town says information regarding future plans for distribution will be announced at a later date.

This comes after there were hundreds of accidents on icy roads across the state Wednesday morning.

