Someone Inside CT Senate Chamber Tests Positive for COVID-19

A person who was inside the Connecticut Senate chamber Wednesday has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Connecticut General Assembly.

Officials sent a note to senators saying that anyone who experiences symptoms and tests positive should notify them.

Wednesday was the first official day of the 2022 legislative session. It's slated to end on May 4.

Governor Ned Lamont addressed the General Assembly in person for the first time in two years and spoke on various issues.

Gov. Ned Lamont, who's seeking reelection in November, unveiled his “Connecticut's Comeback” budget plan on Wednesday that includes tax cuts, financial help for entrepreneurs, additional funding for mental health services and a plan to spend billions of dollars in anticipated federal infrastructure funding.

