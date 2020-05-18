Southington

Southington Drive-In Postpones Summer Season Opening

movie screen at the Southington Drive-In
The Southington Drive-In announced on Monday that it will not be opening for its regularly-scheduled 2020 summer season.

In a post on Facebook, the drive-in said it is working with the Town of Southington and the Plainville-Southington Regional Health District to look at the possibility of potentially opening in August and September.

"As they say in Hollywood - stay tuned!" the drive-in posted.

For the past 10 years, the Southington Drive-In has shown movies on Saturday nights during the summer.

This article tagged under:

SouthingtoncoronavirusCOVID-19
