Southington High Schools Moves to Remote Learning Until Nov. 4 Following COVID-19 Cases

Southington High School is moving to remote learning until Nov. 4 following confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the school community, the district's superintendent announced Monday.

Superintendent Timothy Connellan said 20 staff members were impacted as the district pursued contact tracing on the latest case, which was reported Monday.

"The school district simply does not have the capacity to staff all those positions, especially given the number of substitutes needed across the district in other schools," Connellan said in a letter to parents and staff.

He said an updated will be provided on Nov. 2.

"Please understand that moving to remote learning is not our first choice. It is a reluctant, but necessary choice," Connellan wrote. "As we have found in a previous instance, it is impossible for the district to staff the positions necessary to operate the building and run classes in a safe manner. Southington is in the same situation as many districts across the state. There simply

are not enough substitute teachers available statewide."

Southington High School has been dealing with COVID-19 cases during the course of this month after three positive tests were revealed in early October.

The district said it will notify students identified as close contacts of the latest case by e-mail Monday evening.