Staff Members at Wallingford Restaurant Test Positive For COVID-19

The Library Wine Bar and Bistro in Wallingford said a couple of their staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant said they immediately shut their doors, have been in contact with the health department, and hired a professional cleaning crew.

The closure will be in effect for two weeks, according to the restaurant.

It has almost been six months that our industry was turned upside down all in the effort to keep our world and our... Posted by The Library Wine Bar and Bistro on Monday, September 7, 2020

"It has almost been six months that our industry was turned upside down all in the effort to keep our world and our community safe. We are extremely grateful for our employees who came back more united and with great perseverance to keep the restaurant going during these unprecedented times," the restaurant said on Facebook.

"The Library took great measures to adhere to every guideline the governor recommended, always putting the health and safety of our staff and customers before anything else," the statement continued.

The restaurant is urging anyone who has questions to email info@thelibrarywinebar.com.