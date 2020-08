The Connecticut Department of Public Health has declared a COVID-19 alert for the city of Danbury, according to Mayor Mark Boughton.

The alert comes after a recent spike in coronavirus cases. The city reported 44 new coronavirus cases since Thursday, according to Boughton.

The mayor is urging residents to limit activities this weekend.

State of CT. Department of Public Health as declared a COVID-19 alert for the City of Danbury. Please limit your activities this weekend. More later. #Danbury https://t.co/ieHJiG0vQa — Mayor Mark Boughton (@MayorMark) August 21, 2020

No additional information was immediately available.