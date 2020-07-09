State Department of Education to Hold Webinar on Reopening Schools After COVID-19 Closures

Connecticut's State Department of Education is holding a webinar Thursday on the plans to reopen schools in the fall following closures resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

The state education commissioner, Miguel Cardona, and his leadership team are expected to provide more details on the reopening plan in the webinar, which is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

Governor Lamont is expected to speak on the webinar.

Cardona said he wants schools to reopen this fall but only if it is safe for students and teachers.

"We all want children back for so many reasons," Cardona said.

Cardona said return to school will look somewhat different in each district.

The state asked schools to provide plans for three scenarios: a full opening of schools, a hybrid model with less students in buildings each day, and a return to full distance learning.

"The plan will be guided by health and safety conditions," Cardona said.

The best way to provide a safe environment for students is to continue to control the spread of the disease in the community as a whole, said acting Department of Public Health Commissioner Deidre Gifford.

"It is our hope that this will give district leaders, parents, students, teachers, political partners and educational stakeholders a chance to understand the rationale for the plan’s provisions, and receive answers to any questions that they may have," the education department said on its website.

The webinar comes after the state released its reopening plan called "Adapt, Advance, Achieve: Connecticut's Plan to Learn and Grow Together."