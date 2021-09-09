State Officials Express Concerns About Recent CT COVID Outbreaks

Connecticut officials are concerned about recent COVID-19 outbreaks among vaccinated and unvaccinated people and are urging residents to be cautious.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Deidre Gifford, the acting commissioner of the Department of Public Health, said recent outbreaks include 13 cases associated with an overnight camp, 17 cases associated with a group home, and five connected to a party that 11 people went to.

RECENT COVID OUTBREAKS IN CONNECTICUT

Health officials identified 13 cases connected to an overnight summer camp in August. Seven were campers, four were staff members and two were family members of campers. Campers had most daily activities outside but slept in cabins at night.

Health officials said that out of the six people who were eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine -- the staff members and family members – only two were fully vaccinated.

They said the group home cluster in August involved 14 residents and three staff members. None of the staff members were fully vaccinated and 12 of the residents were fully vaccinated.

Four residents and one staff member were hospitalized. Two of the hospitalized residents and the staff member were not vaccinated, health officials said, and there was inconsistent use of masks within this facility.

A party in August that 11 people went to resulted in five COVID-19 cases.

Health officials said the party was held outdoors with no masking or physical distancing and this cluster resulted in the cancellation of school sports teams’ practices to curb transmission.

Two family members who weren’t at the party were in close contact with one of the positive individuals and they were then diagnosed with COVID.

Of the seven total cases, six were unvaccinated but were eligible to get the vaccine, according to the state Department of Health.

With school back in session, holidays, and influenza season on the horizon, the Department of Public Health is urging people to continue to take precautions against the delta variant.

The Department of Health is urging people who are holding social gatherings with a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated people to hold them outdoors.

The state is urging people to wear masks, whether they are vaccinated or not, at indoor gatherings.

Local officials warn that unvaccinated children are susceptible to COVID-19 and recommend that people 12 and older get vaccinated.

Vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals at high risk for complications from COVID-19, including those with compromised immune systems, diabetes, asthma, other lung diseases, pregnancy, or obesity and warn they should avoid large indoor gatherings that may include a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

The CDC lists five Connecticut counties in the “High Transmission” category of COVID-19 including Hartford, Litchfield, New Haven, New London and Windham Counties,

Fairfield, Middlesex and Tolland counties are classified as being in the “Substantial Transmission” category.

State officials said the outbreaks had several things in common.

Unvaccinated people were more likely to become infected than vaccinated persons, mask use was not consistent, indoor activities resulting in close contact with unvaccinated individuals who are not wearing masks can lead to disease transmission.

Outbreaks can result in the transmission of the illness to family members and others who didn’t take part in the activities that led to the initial outbreak, they warn.