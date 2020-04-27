blood drive

State Police and Red Cross Host Blood Drive Today

Yale Blood Drive
NBC Connecticut

State police and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive at the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden Monday.

Gov. Ned Lamont, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal stopped by the blood drive at noon to promote the importance of donating blood during the coronavirus pandemic.

The blood drive continues through 6 p.m.

The Red Cross is also looking to collect plasma from people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have since tested negative. The plasma is being used to help treat current coronavirus patients.

Those plasma donations are not being collected at the Meriden blood drive, according to the Red Cross. They are being collected at the Red Cross' Farmington facility. Anyone who would like to sign up can do so here.

blood drive coronavirus COVID-19 Red Cross
