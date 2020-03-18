State Police Facilities Closing to the Public for Many Functions; Other Police Departments Adjusting Operations

The headquarters for the Connecticut State Police in Middletown will be closed to the public, except for some essential functions, beginning Wednesday.
State police announced that all state police facilities will be closed to the public who are seeking records, permits or cards of any type.
The public will be allowed at the headquarters in Middletown for the following functions in limited numbers:
- fingerprinting for screened, long-term care providers
- sex offenders who are required to register with the state
- deadly weapon offenders who are required to register with the state
The 11 state police barracks across the state will be open to the public only for walk-in concerns and emergencies.
Some licenses will receive a 90-day extension, including pawn broker and second-hand dealer licenses, bail enforcement agents, private investigators, bondsmen, security service licenses and security guard instructors.
Temporary pistol permits have been extended to 150 days.