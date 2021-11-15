State Puts Out Warning After Calls About False COVID-19 Exposures

The state Department of Health is putting out a warning after several people who had not been in Fairfield and were not in the COVID-19 contact tracing system received calls to contact the Fairfield Health Department after being exposed to COVID-19.

They said the phone number the calls came from has been associated with similar notifications or suspected scams in the past.

The Fairfield Health Department told the Connecticut Department of Public Health that they received 12 calls from Connecticut residents who had been instructed to call them about exposure to COVID-19 on Nov. 2 and 3.

Worker shortages, supply chain issues and businesses closing - these are just some of the problems we are currently facing, and at the root of it is, of course, the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, none of the people who received the calls live in Fairfield, reported spending time in the town or were in the state’s ContaCT contact tracing system, according to the state Department of Health.

The residents all reported receiving a live call from 800-319-7802, telling them that they had been exposed and to call the main number for the Fairfield Health Department to complete contact tracing and no personal information was requested.

The state Department of Health said the phone number does not accept incoming calls and an internet search indicates that this number has been associated with similar notifications or suspected scams in the past.