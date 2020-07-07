State Reports No COVID-19 Deaths Since Yesterday; ‘First Time In Months:' Governor

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Connecticut increased by 14 since Monday, but the state is reporting no new coronavirus-related deaths for the "first time in months," Governor Ned Lamont announced at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

"I'm paid to worry," the governor said when talking about the hospitalizations increasing. "I would worry if I saw our admissions in our hospitals going up and that's why you saw hospitalizations going up. That's not what happened. We've added between about 20 and 30 new COVID cases a day into our hospitals. That's consistent. That's been consistent for the last few weeks. What is happened is there are many fewer discharges. It's not something I worry about, just something I note to you."

According to the state Department of Health, 5,745 tests have been administered since yesterday, and just 57 new cases were reported. Lamont said the state's positive test percentage remains around one percent.

In total, there have been 47,033 COVID-19 cases in Connecticut and 528,130 tests performed.

REVIEW OF COVID-19 RESPONSE IN NURSING HOMES & ASSISTED LIVING FACILITIES

The governor also announced Tuesday that DPH has selected Mathematica Policy Research to conduct an independent review of the COVID-19 response in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The review will include an assessment of the overall impact of the pandemic in Connecticut compared to other states, an assessment of preparedness and the overall impact of the pandemic in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and a look at what circumstances may have affected the outbreak.

The review will cost around $450,000 and a report, which will be made available to the public, is expected in September.