State's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Remains Above 1%

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate remained just above 1% on Tuesday, a trend that has continued for nearly two weeks.

There were 136 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday out of 12,044 tests for a positivity rate of 1.1%. It is a trend that Gov. Ned Lamont said he is watching carefully.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in Connecticut to 56,160 to date.

Hospitalizations increased slightly since Monday to 70 total patients in the hospital being treated for COVID-19.

There was one coronavirus-related fatality reported on Tuesday. The death toll in Connecticut stands at 4,496.