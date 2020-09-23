coronavirus in connecticut

State's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Up to 1.5%; 1 New Death Reported

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate is up to 1.5%, with one new death and an increase in hospitalizations reported Wednesday.

There were 10,074 new tests reported Wednesday, with 155 coming back positive. That brings the state total to 56,315 cases since March.

One new death was reported, bringing the total to 4,497 coronavirus-related deaths in Connecticut.

There are 73 patients currently hospitalized with the virus, with 26 in Hartford County, 17 in Fairfield County, 14 in New Haven County, nine in New London County, three in Windham County, three in Middlesex County, and one in Litchfield County.

A positivity rate at or above 1% is something the governor described last week as a concerning trend. Hospitalizations have also seen an increase, though the numbers still remain well below the highs the state saw at the height of the crisis in April and May.

