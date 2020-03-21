Local Grocery Store Employees to Get Raises for Working During COVID-19 Outbreak

Local grocery stores are giving some of their employees who are working during the coronavirus outbreak a raise.

Stop & Shop is giving some of its employees a raise and additional paid sick leave and Big Y is also giving some of its employees a raise.

The United Food and Commercial Workers said Stop & Shop is giving all union employees and Peapod employees a 10-percent increase in pay during the coronavirus outbreak. Those workers will also receive two additional weeks of paid leave if they were to become sick.

"This essential pay and benefit increase will not only protect these hardworking men and women, it will help protect the food supply throughout our communities," UFCW International President Marc Perrone said in part in a release on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Stop & Shop announced they would operate on reduced hours and offer special shopping times for customers 60 and older as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Big Y is also giving its hourly employees a raise. In a tweet, the company said hourly employees will receive an extra $2.00 an hour starting Sunday, March 22, through Saturday, April 25.

As a thank you to their employees, Big Y Foods, Inc. has announced that hourly employees will receive an extra $2.00/hour starting Sun, 3/22 through Saturday, 4/25/20. This includes all stores, the store support center, facilities, & distribution https://t.co/XsblvIdPD7 pic.twitter.com/VV0CWgVkmk — Big Y (@bigyfoods) March 21, 2020

The raise is for workers at all stores, the store support center, facilities and distribution, the company said.

So far, more than 190 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Connecticut and at least four people have died.

