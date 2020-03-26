Stop & Shop to Hire 5,000 as Grocery Demand Climbs During Coronavirus Pandemic

Stop & Shop announced Thursday plans to hire at least 5,000 workers as demand for goods has skyrocketed during the national health emergency brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The jobs will be part-time positions in its stores, distribution centers and delivery operations in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, according to a release from the company.

“Stop & Shop’s associates are doing extraordinary work to serve our customers and local communities during this unprecedented time, and we are looking forward to adding great new members to the team," Maria Silvestri, senior vice president of human resources for Stop & Shop, said in a statement. Recognizing the enormous impact that the coronavirus emergency is having on local employment, we also hope these new positions will provide an important base of new growth and opportunity for many of our neighbors across the region.”

Stop & Shop stressed that the jobs are not temporary positions, but are considered regular, part-time jobs in areas such as night crew, cashiers, and porters, and jobs in the bakery, deli, grocery, produce, seafood and meat departments.

Anyone interested in applying for one of the jobs can find information here.