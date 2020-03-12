Stratford Public Schools Closing After Person Connected to Elementary School Contracts Coronavirus

All Stratford Public Schools are closing on Friday and it’s not clear when classes will resume after someone connected with one of the elementary schools tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement from the mayor’s office.

“The Connecticut Department of Health has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 among an individual in Stratford. This individual is connected to one of our Elementary schools,” Andrea Boissevain, director of health, said in a statement. “We are working with Public Schools to issue this school closure out of an abundance of caution. Contact tracing will take several days to complete and our main objective is to keep residents safe and slow the spread of the virus.”

The Stratford Health Department, in partnership with the Connecticut Department of Public Health will notify all people, including students and staff, considered to be a close contact of the individual and further guidance will be provided.

