‘Stronger Together': 3 CT Health Systems Team Up on COVID-19 Vaccine Education & Distribution

Three of Connecticut's largest health systems are teaming up on a campaign to educate the pubic about the coronavirus vaccine.

Trinity Health of New England, Yale New Haven Health and Nuvance Health will work together to offer information about the vaccine, specifically focusing on at-risk residents and vulnerable populations.

Clinical teams including infectious disease specialists, nursing staffs and laboratory partners will be involved. They will cover topics like who will be able to get the vaccine first, administering the vaccine, when and where it will be available, how the doses will be given, possible side effects, how effective the vaccine will be, and discussing common misconceptions.

These teams will also deploy to different towns and cities to work on dispensing the vaccine at pop-up clinics, access centers and mobile units.

The campaign will also offer information on the "twindemic" of influenza and COVID-19, and the differences between the symptoms of the two virues. Health officials are encouraging the public to also get a flu vaccine.

Officials from the health systems said the goal was to speak as a collective to offer resources and the best care during the challenges of the pandemic.

