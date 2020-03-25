Coronavirus Outbreak

Students at State Universities to Get Credit for Unused Room and Board Due to COVID-19

NBC 5 News

Students who attend the four state universities will get credit for unused room and board after residence halls were shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak.

President of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities Mark Ojakian said the action will be completed by next week and any credit balance will be refunded to students.

The amount a student gets will vary depending on the university he or she attends, the housing and other factors. Students who paid room and board fees should expect to see a credit the began with the closure of residence halls through the end of spring 2020 term, according to CSCU officials.

“By ensuring students and their families quickly receive refunds for unused housing fees, our universities are helping ease the financial burdens caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and ensuing economic downturn,” Board of Regents Chair Matt Fleury said in part in a statement.

Each school is reaching out to students to outline how long it will take and the procedures, CSCU officials added.

