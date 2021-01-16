Students Move Back Into UConn Ahead of New Semester As Pandemic Continues

The University of Connecticut is gearing up for a new semester with similar safety measures put in place last year.

On Saturday, students began moving back into their residence halls ahead of the first day of classes.

Students at UConn are adapting to a new college environment, with some returning to in-person classes while others face a mandatory quarantine.

Those living on campus are required to submit a negative COVID-19 test before returning and must get tested again on campus before unloading their belongings.

UConn leaders said they will continue waste-water testing to help determine where potential outbreaks could come from.

At Chapel Haven Schleifer Center, adults with disabilities are living and learning to be independent while also navigating the pandemic.

At least 4,500 students are set to return this weekend.

The university said dorms are running at half capacity and for the first two weeks, students will be taking their classes online.