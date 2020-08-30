Students Start Heading Back to School Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Some kids will start heading back to school in the state this week.

“I miss some of my teachers and my friends,” said Jonathan Gil, a seventh-grade student in Newington.

For many, it’s been more than five months since they’ve been in a classroom after the pandemic forced shutdowns back in March.

“I think they need to get back to school. They’ve been out for a while,” said Vivian Dejesus of Newington.

Dejesus, whose grandson is going into first grade, thinks it’s a good move that Newington is choosing a hybrid option instead of in-person and virtual learning. And she believes the district is taking the right steps to help protect kids from coronavirus in school.

“I think they are going to take the necessary precautions to keep these kids safe. And at some point we feel that safety is compromised, then we will obviously pull him back,” said Dejesus.

Besides Newington, students in Canton, Cromwell and Vernon will also start classes on Monday.

Other schools begin later this week or in the coming weeks.

Not all students and parents are comfortable with a return to the classroom. And that’s why some will continue to stay at home.

“The effects of COVID-19 and being exposed to it in my household seeing as I have a newborn it's just not, there’s just too much risk involved for me,” said Christia Busgith of West Hartford.

That’s why Busgith says her son, who is going into sixth grade, was signed up for distance learning.

Though she says it didn’t get off to a smooth start in the spring.

"Hopefully the teachers are more involved this year and they do a lot more Zoom meetings so they kids can be involved like they are in a classroom versus sitting in front of a screen and just doing online stuff,” said Busgith.

An unconventional beginning to school with many uncertainties left about how the year will go.