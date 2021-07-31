coronavirus pandemic

SUBASE New London Will Re-Implement Health Screenings at Children & Youth Programs

The Navy's submarine base in Connecticut is making guests go through health screenings as they re-implement COVID-related policies.

Submarine Base New London announced that starting Monday, the Child Development Center and the youth center will require all personnel entering to go through health screenings. This is in addition to the base's requirement that all personnel must wear masks.

The health screening will consist of a brief questionnaire and temperature check. The screenings will take place just outside the main entrance of the facilities and will impact the entry and re-entry to the facility.

Any staff, parents, children, delivery drivers and more will be subject to these health screenings.

Anyone not willing to participate in the screenings or required face mask regulations will be denied access.

